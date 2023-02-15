The Commission in charge of the 5-14 memorial is established and will meet this month.

Watch Now
11 members have been selected by local and state leaders to oversee plans for a 5-14 memorial.
There commission is led by Revered Mark Blue, the president of Buffalo's NAACP chapter. Garnell Whitfield is also involved. His mother, Ruth Whitfield was killed in the shooting.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Feb 14, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local and State leaders say there in progress when it comes to plans to construct a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the Tops mass shooting on 5-14. It's an important project to many community members and part of New York state's 50-million-dollar commitment to support east buffalo.

The Governor first announced this money back in June to address a number of needs in these neighborhoods. Five months later, a "memorial commission" formed to lay the "foundation" for this memorial.

There are 11 people on this commission. It's led by Revered Mark Blue, the president of Buffalo's NAACP chapter. Garnell Whitfield is also involved. His mother, Ruth Whitfield was killed in the shooting.

Ahead of the group's first meeting later this month, 7 News' Lia Lando met with both commission and community members for their ideas.

