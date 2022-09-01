The Buffalo City School District says its investigating allegations against a principal at Futures Academy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disturbing allegations within the Buffalo school district. A principal accused of sharing harmful messages on her social media. Screenshots shared on twitter allegedly appear to show different tweets that Serena Restivo has either re-posted or liked. She is the head of "Futures Academy" a school for pre-k through 8Th grade.

We spoke with an expert about how messages of hate on social media can harm our youth and what can be done to create a more inclusive, accepting environment at how, in the community, on social media and in the classroom.

"We know the suicide rates are incredibly high. We know that rates of discrimination are incredibly high particularly in school environments, " explains Jack Kavanaugh from GLYS, an organization that works to support LGBTQ plus youth. He says there's a lot of hate circulating on social media and "it's incredibly important that these types of talking points don't just get spread around without really critical thought analyzing. What do we actually know about gender affirming healthcare? What do we actually know about getting these people access to the resources and support that they need?"

Kavanaugh says it's more important than ever to have leaders in our schools who support the LGBTQ plus community and accept people for who they are because "so many of our youth.... they spent almost half their waking hours at school in the care of these adults. If kids don't have access to those types of school environments that are affirming they don't go to school their academic performance drops. their mental health drops."

Kavanaugh says seeing images and messages attacking or making fun of someone's gender can be extremely harmful. "We live in unfortunately a society that takes a lot of these issues and makes them highly politicized, highly charged they get on social media. Things go viral and we want to make sure people are getting things based on research and based on science."

Kavanaugh has a message for those who don't feel supported. He says, "there are people out there like us. Even if it's not safe at home or at school who care about you, who know who you are and we appreciate you so please reach out."

He also encourages educators, parents and caregivers to reach out for training. It could save a life.

"Young people who have access to safe, affirming health care and safe, affirming school environments, who identify as transgender or gender non conforming, commit suicide at less than 50 percent the rate of those who don't," says Kavanaugh.

