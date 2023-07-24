The Bath & Body Works Halloween collection is officially here

While you may still be lounging on the beach or having backyard barbecues, Bath & Body Works is already looking ahead to the spookiest time of year.

That’s right — the retailer’s Halloween collection is already in stores and online! The 2023 Halloween collection is full of returning and new scents, plus brand new decor items and accessories like Wallflowers and candle holders featuring snakes, spiders, skeletons and witches.

Take a look at some of the returning fan favorites and some brand new treats you can gift yourself this Halloween.

Brand new this Halloween, Bath & Body Works describes the Moonlit Graveyard fragrance as “a mysterious blend of tombstone moss, foggy air and eerie incense” and says it smells “earthy, moody and oh-so-spooky.”

You’ll find the scent in a single-wick candle for $15.95 and in room spray or hand soap.

Similar to the witch hand candle holder that was available last year, the Fortune Teller Waterglobe 3-Wick Candle Holder is priced at $69.95.

The candle holder lights up and changes color while holding your favorite Halloween candle like Ghoul Friend, which is back for the season and smells of strawberry, peony and citrus.

The beloved Pumpkin Carving scent has returned this year, and you can find it in a 3-wick candle and Wallflower fragrance refill.

With fragrance notes of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and brown sugar, Bath & Body Works describes the scent as “a sweet, spiced, pumpkin-y shift from cool fall days to dark, spooky nights.”

A new scent, Midnight Spell can be found in a shower gel, candle, fragrance mist and lotion.

With scents of “mystic air, the woods at night and crystal amber,” Bath & Body Works says it smells like “an enchanted walk in the woods.”

Priced at $39.95, this Creepy Carriage Wallflowers Fragrance Plug not only adds scent to your home, but also lights up like a night light and projects a fun image on the wall.

Bath & Body Works says it “illuminates your space with a variety of spooky surprises,” which includes pumpkins, bats and a horse, plus you can see a pair of skeletons having a drink during their carriage ride.

You can pair the fragrance plug with any scent you’d like, including Moonlit Graveyard and the returning Ghoul Friend, Vampire Blood, Wicked Vanilla Woods and Pumpkin Carving.

Another brand new scent this year, Bath & Body Works describes Everlasting Magic as “a mystical blend of bejeweled berries, phantom petals and magic musk” and says it will remind you of “strolling through an enchanted garden on a starry night.”

You’ll find the scent in a fragrance mist, shower gel, 3-wick candle and body cream.

You can see the full Bath & Body Works 2023 Halloween collection by visiting their website. Which scents will you be choosing this year?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.