Taco Bell Is Testing 2 New Mexican Pizzas

Here’s an early Christmas gift for Taco Bell fans! After bringing back the Mexican Pizza permanently in September, Taco Bell is now adding to our holiday spirit by unveiling two new Mexican Pizza flavors at test locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Omaha, Nebraska.

Starting Dec. 22, Taco Bells in the Oklahoma City area will be unveiling the Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza, which features the traditional Mexican Pizza (two crispy flour shells layered with beans, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three-cheese blend) … except this version is topped with nacho cheese sauce and spicy jalapeno pepper slices! You can enjoy it a la carte for $4.99-$5.49, or in a combo meal with two Crunchy Taco Supremes and a fountain drink for $8.99-$9.49.

Or, if you live in Omaha, you can bring the all-new Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza to your holiday parties. Instead of two layers of yumminess, you will get three crunchy layers of Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell says this version also has twice the beans and beef for $5.99.

The pizzas will be available starting Dec. 22 for a limited time. No word yet on if these versions will go nationwide, but if testing goes well, we could see one (or both!) of these versions added to all national Taco Bell menus in 2023.

If you don’t live in Omaha or Oklahoma City, don’t worry: There are still new Taco Bell flavors you can try starting Dec. 22. After a successful test run in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Taco Bell is bringing back $2 Grilled Chicken Burritos from Dec.22-Jan. 4. You can choose from the Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito, with reduced-fat sour cream, a cheese blend and green chile sauce, or the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, which has crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, avocado ranch and creamy chipotle sauce.

Or celebrate the return of the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito for $3.49. It is also back, but only for a limited time! Loaded with a double portion of grilled marinated steak, this fan-favorite burrito is the perfect way to “live mas” this holiday season.

Taco Bell has also added to its selection of freezes. The all-new Electric Strawberry Freezes come in either blue raspberry or wild cherry and are then blended with a sour strawberry swirl. It’s the perfect way to cool down your tongue after a few too many Diablo sauces. A 16-ounce Electric Strawberry Freeze is $2.99 and a large is $3.19, but if you come during Happier Hour (every day from 2-5 p.m.), you can get the 16-ounce for just $1.

Restaurant Business reports that the chain is additionally testing $2 Chicken Enchilada Burritos, Chicken Poblano Caesar Burritos, and Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Burritos in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taco Bell is also hinting that more Mexican Pizza news is coming in early 2023, so you’ll want to stay tuned.

