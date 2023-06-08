Taco Bell is testing a Vegan Crunchwrap in 3 cities

While Taco Bell has had a dedicated vegetarian menu for a few years — and you can pretty much make anything else on the menu meat-free as well — the chain has now announced the addition of its first-ever vegan item.

The new Vegan Crunchwrap looks just like the fast-food restaurant’s original Crunchwrap, but is made with ingredients that are certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, including vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce. It also comes with tomatoes, lettuce and a crunchy tostada shell all wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla.

For now, the vegan item will only be available in three cities that Taco Bell says have “notable vegan populations.” The company specifically listed a Los Angeles location at 6741 Hollywood Boulevard, a New York location at 976 6th Avenue, and an Orlando restaurant at 11893 East Colonial Drive.

It’s only around for a limited time while supplies last. If this launch goes well, there’s always a chance it may appear on menus nationwide.

The Vegan Crunchwrap comes one year after Taco Bell first tested its plant-based protein option in Birmingham, Alabama. A blend of soy and pea protein that’s inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors, the proprietary “meat” was used then for both a Nachos BellGrande and a Crispy Melt Taco.

If you’re not in one of the cities where you can get the new Vegan Crunchwrap, Taco Bell’s vegetarian menu is also certified by the American Vegetarian Association and includes a total of 19 items ranging from a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito to a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme (neither of which are vegan).

You can also make your own version of a Crunchwrap at home using your favorite meat and dairy-free alternative. Simply follow a recipe like this Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme from Spend With Pennies, but instead of using beef, use beans or a meat alternative like MorningStar Farms Veggie Grillers Crumbles.

To make sure it’s vegan and not just vegetarian, you’ll also need plant-based nacho cheese like the dip from Primal Kitchen and dairy-free sour cream like this one from Kite Hill.

