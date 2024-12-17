Svetlana Dali appearing in Buffalo federal court, accused of trying to flee the U.S. for second time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Russian woman who had been living in Philadelphia accused of trying to stow away on a flight from New York to Paris last month has been arrested again — this time in Buffalo.

Svetlana Dali, who was brought back to New York City to face charges, allegedly cut off the ankle monitor she was required to be wearing while awaiting trial and then wound up on a Greyhound bus headed to Canada, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

She was arrested in Buffalo when she apparently could not produce her passport, sources told ABC News.

Dali is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo on the latest charges.

According to court documents, Dali managed to board Delta flight 264 from John J. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France on Nov. 26.

Federal authorities said she did not have a boarding pass for the night time flight. According to the FBI, she was initially turned away at a TSA checkpoint for not having a boarding pass but then returned and entered "through a special lane for airline employees" with a large group of airline crew members.

She was then able to get to the gate where she boarded the plane without a boarding pass. "Delta agents, who were busy helping ticketed passengers aboard, did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass before she boarded the plane."

The plane had already departed when the flight crew realized that Dali wasn't supposed to be on the plane. French authorities were notified and she was detained at the gate when the plane landed in Paris.

She was returned to the U.S. on December 4 at which point a judge released her on the ankle monitor.

Before the incident involving the flight, Dali filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging she had been sold as a slave by the Russian Federation and was poisoned.

