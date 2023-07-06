Subway brings deli slicers to all US stores; will give 1M free subs

Subway is taking a page from other popular sandwich chains' playbooks and elevating its subs with new freshly sliced meats at every U.S. location.

Subway announced Wednesday it has reorganized its supply chain and invested $80 million to install deli meat slicers at 20,000 restaurants across the United States. The company introduced a new "Deli Heroes" category on its menu with the addition of four freshly sliced cold cuts to its lineup.

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales," said Trevor Haynes, the chain's president of North American operations.

The company said its culinary team spent over a year crafting classic deli-style sandwiches to highlight its slicers. The lineup of new Deli Heroes includes:

- Titan Turkey: Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise, served on Artisan Italian bread.

- Grand Slam Ham: Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise, served on Artisan Italian bread.

- Garlic Roast Beef: Roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and roasted garlic aioli, served on Artisan Italian bread.

- The Beast: Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise and MVP Vinaigrette, served on Artisan Italian bread.

"This year’s changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh," Haynes added. "We can’t wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

The company said it has also updated more than 10,000 restaurants across North America with a "fresh look and feel."

To help customers experience the changes of its modernized restaurants and equipment, Subway is offering up to 1 million of its new Deli Heroes sandwiches at restaurants across the country. To give one a try, you can swing by any participating restaurant on July 11 between 10 a.m. and noon local time to grab your free sub.

Subway, which is known for its quick service and made-to-order deli sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls, was founded in 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It has since grown to become one of the largest restaurant chains in the world, with nearly 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries.

