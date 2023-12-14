Starbucks has a new iced Merry Mint White Mocha for the holidays

With just weeks to go before Christmas, Starbucks has added another brand-new drink to their holiday menu.

The new Merry Mint Mocha is available at Starbucks locations nationwide now for a limited time. Made with Starbucks Signature espresso, the cold drink combines white chocolate sauce with milk and ice. It is then topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls.

MORE: Get 50% off any drink at Starbucks every Thursday in December

Starbucks

The drink is the second new addition to Starbucks’ holiday menu, which also includes a new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai made with oat milk and black tea.

Starbucks’ other holiday beverages include returning favorites like the Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, plus the always popular Peppermint Mocha. You’ll also find limited-time-only food items like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop.

Starbucks

MORE: How to order a Santa Claus Frappuccino at Starbucks

Starbucks is offering the new Merry Mint Mocha — and every other beverage — to Rewards Members for half price every Thursday for the rest of the month. The deal is good Dec. 14, 21 and 28 from noon-6 p.m. local time at participating Starbucks locations.

Simply log in to your Rewards account, find the coupon for 50% off a beverage, then either apply it to an online order or show it to the barista when ordering in-store or via drive-thru. If you’re not a Rewards member, you can sign up for free before placing your order.

Starbucks

MORE: People are reselling Starbucks’ $50 red Stanley holiday cups for hundreds

Regardless of what you order, your drink will be served in one of this year’s holiday cups, which are red, green and magenta. Designs include Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Swirl and Bauble Wrap on hot cups and Frosted Bauble on cold cups.

You can also add one of Starbucks’ new holiday cold foams to a drink of your choice, which includes the Peppermint Chocolate featured on the Merry Mint Mocha, plus Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline or Caramel Brulée.

What is your favorite Starbucks holiday drink?

Starbucks has a new iced Merry Mint White Mocha for the holidays originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <