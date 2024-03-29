Women in sports in WNY: Kelsey Sweet uses content to show the world a 'different' Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kelsey Sweet is gearing up for her eighth season with the Buffalo Bills, and you might notice her running behind Josh Allen in the tunnel on game days.

Provided photo Kelsey Sweet capturing content of Josh Allen

"It's a really fun high-pressure environment. I think I really thrive in that," said Sweet.

Sweet is a Buffalo native who grew up just a few miles up the road from Highmark Stadium. When she lets it all sink in, she experiences a surreal feeling.

"I was in the stands, and now I'm in the field or in the press box. Honestly, I'm living a dream that I didn't know I had deep in me," said Sweet.

WKBW

In addition to the fast-paced work style, Sweet takes pride in being able to be a voice for the players who wear the uniform.

"Getting to show fans who our players are as people through social media is just amazing. It's one of my favorite parts of my job," said Sweet.

WKBW Kelsey Sweet and Dion Dawkins



Sweet stretches her creativity beyond the Bills facility as well.

"I do a lot of different things. I like to be involved in many different spaces in the community. I love connecting people," said Sweet.

One of those connections led to a collaboration with rapper Benny the Butcher and what most Bills Mafia know as the "Bills Mafia Anthem."

"We obviously have the beloved shout song, but I thought it would be cool to do something more like hip-hop," said Sweet.

The content and ideas are endless. Sweet says that, over the years, more and more women have been filling similar roles in the NFL.

"We get together for club social summits. Every year, the number of women in that group was so high that we were outgrowing the number of men in the room."

Kelsey leaves one piece of advice to keep more women coming into the NFL.

"Don't be afraid to ask for a seat at the table," said Sweet.