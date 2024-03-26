Women in Sports in WNY: Kara Rehbaum continues to leave impact on college athletics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kara Rehbaum was recently inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame for the impact she made as a player, coach, and administrator.

Going back to her time as a player at Canisius, which began in 1980, really shaped the Golden Griffins women's basketball program.

"We benefited from the Title IX ladies ahead of us," said Rehbaum.

Title IX was signed into law in 1972, but it took time to really see the effects.

"We didn't fly places," said Rehbaum. "We took buses versus our male counterparts that flew. But we were just happy. We were happy that we could play basketball."

Kara's former teammate Karent Utz also remembers the feeling of honor in wearing the jersey, but the subtle reminders that 'equality' didn't always match its meaning.

"We knew the salary number for coaches, the number of assistants, and how the assistants were paid," said Utz. "There were clear disparities."

Karen expressed her love and support for Canisius, but back then, she wanted to see change. During her senior year, she was a part of a group of athletes who filed a Title IX complaint.

"We wanted someone else to take a look at what was happening at the school," said Utz. "Is this the way sports were intended to be at the school as we're tying to get to a place with some fairness?"

The move gained enough attention to begin to see changes that helped other women athletes like Rehbaum who still had three years left to play.

"Kara's second year was Canisius' entry into NCAA basketball," said Utz.

In Kara's sophomore year, the NCAA recognized women's basketball as a sport for the first time.

It was the start of real change for the Griffs.

"If anything, I think that's where I really learned the sisterhood because it was all about helping each other be better," said Rehbaum.

Rehbaum graduated in 1984 as the All-time leading scorer. Soon after she was headed to Atlanta to try out for the then Comets of the WABA.

"I came home for the holidays and the league disbanded. Lack of funding, lack of support," said Rehbaum.

From there Rehbaum found herself in several roles, including a 12-year coaching stint at Canisius. However, it was an administrative role at Hilbert College that kept Rehbaum in college athletics.

"I don't know how to retire. I'm close enough that I could. But I'm not ready. There's too much to give still," said Rehbaum.