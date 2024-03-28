Women in Sports in WNY: Juliana Prezelski paving the way for women in football operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Juliana Prezelski, the University at Buffalo's newest Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations, believes it's important to keep giving women a seat at the table in the sports world.

"I bring a different perspective, and I think that's important. That's ultimately why I came to Buffalo," said Prezelski.

She is the first woman to hold this position in the program.

"It's nice to hear, and I'm proud of it. But I look at it as, hopefully, I have created a foundation so another woman can come in here and do the same thing," said Prezelski.

Starting within her household, she's led the way for little sister Leya.

"My big factor in my decision was my sister essentially opened the door to a job in football for me," said Leya.

Leya began her journey as a Buffalo Bills intern before landing her first job in football operations for Maryland University. From there, she was able to find a role with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Prezelski sisters are both living out their dreams.

"I think she's somebody that paved the way for me. It shows how many other people she paves the way for," said Leya.

Juliana joins the Bulls as they enter their first season under head coach Pete Lembo, who is tasked with turning the program around.

For the Maryland native, Julianna was instantly drawn to the challenge.

"Everything he said really aligns with what I was looking for in a job, program, and coach. I wanted to work for somebody like that. Someone with the same morals as me," said Prezelski.

With a supportive staff behind her, Juliana says this is just the beginning.

"The NFL has some initiatives and college football does some stuff that gets more women involved, so it's not just this fraternity; in this brotherhood. It's opening up to more women," said Prezelski.