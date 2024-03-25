Watch Now
Women in Sports in WNY: Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Marissa Figueroa breaking barriers

Marissa Figueroa's hard work since being hired as an intern by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 earned her a promotion to assistant athletic trainer.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 25, 2024
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WKBW) — Marissa Figueroa is setting a standard for women in the athletic training field. Her hard work since being hired as an intern by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 earned her a promotion to athletic assistant trainer.

The California native is the first woman to be a full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.

"It hits me hard when I think of all the little girls that look like me," said Figueroa.

For Figueroa, the ability to be in the facility every day has always fulfilled her passion.

"It was less of the sporting aspect because I loved being in the training room," said Figueroa.

After a few internships back home, it took a little while to realize what she wanted to pursue.

"I'm like, I'm going to the NFL," said Figueroa.

In her young career, Figueroa has already played a part in the long-term recovery of former Bill Tre'Davious White and was recognized for her role in safety Damar Hamlin's journey.

"Really just excited to see them get back to what they love doing is just an unmatched feeling," said Figueroa.

Marissa has adapted to long days, practicing self-care and embracing being a new dog mom.

Marissa's Dog
She says her busy lifestyle is something she hopes will clear a path for the girls who follow in her footsteps.

"Seeing somebody who looks like you and resonates with you is just so exciting to me," said Figueroa.

