MILWAUKEE, W.I. (WKBW) — A Western New York native can now call himself an NBA Champion.

Buffalo native and Park School alumni Jordan Nwora has earned a championship ring for the Milwaukee Bucks. Nwora only played in one game in the Finals, the Bucks game 3 win in Milwaukee, where he hit his only shot of the series, a three pointer.

The rookie finished the 2020-2021 season averaging 5.7 points and 2 rebounds through 30 games played this season.