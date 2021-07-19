WNY native Jordan Nwora named to Nigerian Olympic basketball team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY native and current Milwaukee Buck, Jordan Nwora, is headed to Tokyo to represent Nigeria in the upcoming Olympic Games. He was one of 12 players named to the men's basketball roster Monday evening.

The Bucks took Nwora in the 2020 NBA Draft as the 45th overall pick. He's played in 30 regular season and five postseason games for the Bucks this season.

Nwora has played for Nigeria in several tournaments, including the 2019 FIBA world cup qualifier in which he averaged more than 21 points a game.