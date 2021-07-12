WNY native Joe Mack selected by Miami Marlins 31st overall

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York native and Williamsville East graduate Joe Mack's big league dreams have come true! The Miami Marlins selected the former Flames catcher 31st overall in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Mack was among a handful of prospects invited to Denver, Colorado for Major League Baseball's festivities. He followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Charlie, who was taken by the Minnesota Twins in 2018.

"This is the one kid that's going to put Buffalo on the map," Williamsville East head coach Chris Gruarin said about Joe. "I think with a lot of reocgnition that he's gotten over the last two months here, they've seen the talent and the ability that's around here."

Mack captained the Williamsville East Flames and led them to an 18-3 record. With the scouting, coaching, and workouts he had garnered, he brought valuable experience to his teammates, as well.

"It was sort of prevalent, even when he was 15 years old, that he was something special," East center fielder Nathan Milk said. "When it comes to the professional side and what's going on now, he's very quiet about it. But when it comes to school, and trying to win, he's the leader of the team."

Regardless of where Mack lands, he'll be headed south. With the exception of their High-A affiliate in Beloit, Wisconsin, every U.S. minor league affiliate of the Marlins is based in Florida.