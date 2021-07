BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New Yorker is looking to bring an NBA Championship back home.

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Jordan Nwora was born and raised in Buffalo, attending the Park School in Amherst. The Louisville alumni averaged 5.7 points and 2 rebounds per game this season with the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Phoenix Suns in the first game of the NBA Finals Tueday night. Tipoff is at 7:00 on ABC.