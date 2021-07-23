West Seneca's Matt Anderson preparing for third Olympics with USA Men's Volleyball team

TOKYO (WKBW) — West Seneca's Matt Anderson has been playing professional volleyball since 2008.

But every four years, he seizes an opportunity unlike any other.

"It means more for me, at least," Anderson said. "I think the honor of playing for Team USA and playing in the Olympics, maybe it's because the chances are so slim."

The chances were even slimmer because of Anderson's late start to his volleyball career.

He didn't pick up volleyball until he was a freshman in high school, but he had plenty of exposure to the sport growing up.

"Two of my older sisters played locally with high school and a travel club. And I got to experience a little bit of it," Anderson said.

This year's games in Tokyo will be Anderson's third time playing in the Olympics.

He was an outside hitter for Team USA in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016.

The last time he was on the Olympic stage, he fell just short; Team USA came home from Brazil with a bronze medal.

"As much as we were tired and exhausted and mentally spent at that point, it was a really good moment to reflect on how we were actually feeling," Anderson said. "And could we give a little bit more? And I think all of us knew that we could."

Team USA's first match of pool play is against France on Saturday morning.