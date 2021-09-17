We are the Champions! Bisons win first Division title since 2005

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — For the first time since 2005, the Buffalo Bisons have won a Division Title. It's the team's 10th Division Title in the modern era.

The Bisons dropped Thursday's game to Rochester, but Scranton/Wilkes Barre's loss to Lehigh Valley later in the day, sealed the Herds' championship season.

With three games left in the regular season, the Bisons have a 70-44 record. It's their best winning percentage since the 2001 season.

It's been a season to remember for the Bisons who began their season in Trenton, New Jersey. They played 42 games away from their "home ballpark" in Buffalo before they were able to return home following the Toronto Blue Jays' stint at Sahlen Field.

Following their series with Rochester, the Bisons will compete in Triple-A's 10-game "Final Stretch" playoff. Five of those games will be played at Sahlen Field from September 22-26.