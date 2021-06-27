Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among five of the Toronto Blue Jays' MLB All-Star finalists

DENVER (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays could have as many as five players at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Major League Baseball announced that fans can vote for up to five Blue Jays to play in the all-star game on Tuesday, July 13.

Fans can vote for the following players starting at noon on Monday



1st Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2nd Base: Marcus Semien

Shortshop: Bo Bichette

Outfielder: Randal Grichuk

Outfielder: Teoscar Hernandez

You can vote by clicking here beginning on Monday.