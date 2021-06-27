Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among five of the Toronto Blue Jays' MLB All-Star finalists

DENVER (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays could have as many as five players at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver.
Major League Baseball announced that fans can vote for up to five Blue Jays to play in the all-star game on Tuesday, July 13.
Fans can vote for the following players starting at noon on Monday
- 1st Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- 2nd Base: Marcus Semien
- Shortshop: Bo Bichette
- Outfielder: Randal Grichuk
- Outfielder: Teoscar Hernandez
