Watch
Sports

Actions

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among five of the Toronto Blue Jays' MLB All-Star finalists

items.[0].image.alt
Joshua Bessex/AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 13:19:30-04

DENVER (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays could have as many as five players at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Major League Baseball announced that fans can vote for up to five Blue Jays to play in the all-star game on Tuesday, July 13.

Fans can vote for the following players starting at noon on Monday

  • 1st Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • 2nd Base: Marcus Semien
  • Shortshop: Bo Bichette
  • Outfielder: Randal Grichuk
  • Outfielder: Teoscar Hernandez

You can vote by clicking here beginning on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong