University at Buffalo announces contract extensions for Felisha Legette-Jack and Jim Whitesell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo announced contract extensions for Felisha Legette-Jack and Jim Whitesell Thursday.

Legette-Jack, the woman's basketball coach, has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

"We believe in Coach Jack and the future is very bright for our UB women's basketball program," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt. "This extension represents the stability and commitment needed to execute the long-term vision that Felisha and I share."

Whitesell, the men's basketball coach, has signed an extension that extends his contract through the 2025 season.

"We are excited about the future of our men's basketball program under Jim Whitesell's leadership," said Alnutt. "I am pleased with the trajectory of the program and I look forward to working with Jim for many years to come."