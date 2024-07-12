Underrepresented minorities unite through first 'OneWorld' Soccer Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Boys from ages 5 to 16 years old are learning the fundamentals of soccer three times a week because of a newly developed partnership.

The majority of the players on the field are underrepresented minorities.

"This country is not easy," said coach Rodrigue Songolo. "Parents from Africa or different countries can't send or bring their kids. It takes too much money."

Buffalo Maendeleo Soccer Cluboffers free registration to parents of children looking for a healthy outlet. Although the program was created to support refugees and disadvantaged children, the Club invites all children to join.

"They need financial support, and most of the parents don't have transportation to go around and pay the club fees," said Buffalo Maendeleo's soccer club President, Gabriel Shalamba.

Knowing the hardships, the coaches of the Maendeleo Soccer Club pick up a bus full of players who need rides to practice and games.

Briana Aldridge/WKBW Maendeleo Soccer Club arriving to practice

With the support of Bridges from Borders Inc., the team is excited to be preparing for its first-ever tournament.

The program was founded in 2020 after the need to increase mental health support for those assimilating to a new culture was identified.

"Everybody plays soccer, so we figured that would be a great way to get different communities involved," said Program Coordinator, Samantha Dalka.

After roughly nine months of planning, the two organizations will host four teams for ages 12-14 to compete in the "OneWorld" Soccer Tournament.

The goal is to continue to add to the rosters.

"We have only boys, and we're hoping next year we're going to have girls too. The only problem is financial limitations because we only have two coaches," said Shalamba.