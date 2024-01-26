UB's Rana Elhusseini using voice and passion to help others beyond the court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rana Elhusseini decided to play her final year of college basketball at the University at Buffalo. However, for Rana life is much bigger than the game of basketball.

The senior has ties to the Middle East and says her heart aches as she watches conflict unfold in that region. The best way for her to feel like she's making a difference is by making an impact in her community.

"So, I'm Arab American, and my parents migrated here from Lebanon. So, if you talk to my dad, he never anticipated anybody playing sports," said Elhusseini.

Rana's parents passed on their work ethic and faith, her proudest traits she wants to share with the world.

She is glad to be a part of a University that supports her efforts to give back to the community. Although this is her first year in a Bulls jersey, the unity is apparent.

"Deon Keller is one of the most important people right now, there are many times I've gone into her office, and I've honestly just balled my eyes out because I've hit so many breaking points in the last 3-4 weeks," said Elhusseini.

Through the challenges off the court, Rana strives to accomplish what's never been done.

"I do eventually want to become the first Division I Muslim women's basketball coach," said Elhusseini.