UB men's basketball team falls in first round of MAC Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team fell in the first round of MAC Tournament Thursday.

UB erased a 10-point deficit in the second half but came up just short, falling to Akron 70-68 in the MAC quarterfinals.

Akron took the lead in the final seconds with two free throws to give the Zips a two-point lead. Buffalo’s last-second three-point attempt from Ronaldo Segu came up just short, ending any hopes for the Bulls of a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Jeenathan Williams led the way for UB with 17 points, while Tra’Von Fagan had 12 points off the bench.

Zips sophomore Ali Ali had a game-high 19 points for Akron.

Buffalo finishes the season with a 19-11 overall record.