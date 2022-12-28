Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UB football wins Camellia Bowl

Maurice Linguist signs extension with UB
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist, center, celebrates a Bulls touchdown against Coastal Carolina during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Maurice Linguist signs extension with UB
Posted at 7:37 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 19:37:08-05

The UB football team couldn't have asked for a better ending to their season.

The team pushed through a 23-21 win against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday.

It was a task left to the healthier part of the Bulls depth chart, but they found a way to give coach Maurice Linguist his first winning season.

For Linguist's second year as head coach, the team finished the regular season with a 6-6 record making them bowl-eligible for the seventh time in program history.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills