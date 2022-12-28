UB football wins Camellia Bowl

The UB football team couldn't have asked for a better ending to their season.
The team pushed through a 23-21 win against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday.
It was a task left to the healthier part of the Bulls depth chart, but they found a way to give coach Maurice Linguist his first winning season.
For Linguist's second year as head coach, the team finished the regular season with a 6-6 record making them bowl-eligible for the seventh time in program history.
Got an extra passenger on the flight home.🤘#UBhornsUP l #PoundTheRock pic.twitter.com/eQYrfJkA8C— UB Football (@UBFootball) December 27, 2022