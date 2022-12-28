UB football wins Camellia Bowl

The UB football team couldn't have asked for a better ending to their season.

The team pushed through a 23-21 win against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday.

It was a task left to the healthier part of the Bulls depth chart, but they found a way to give coach Maurice Linguist his first winning season.

For Linguist's second year as head coach, the team finished the regular season with a 6-6 record making them bowl-eligible for the seventh time in program history.