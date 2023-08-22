Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Two USGA championships coming to Country Club of Buffalo

USGA returns to Buffalo area for first time since 1985
USGA
USGA
USGA
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 10:31:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The USGA will return to the Buffalo area for the first time since 1985 with two amateur events, the association announced Tuesday.

The Country Club of Buffalo is selected to host the 2027 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur and 2032 U.S. Senior Amateur.

The club hosted four prior USGA championships.

“The USGA is excited to restore our relationship with this historic club and its enthusiastic community on such a terrific golf course," wrote Mark Hill, USGA managing director, championships.

These will be the fifth and sixth USGA championships held at the Country Club of Buffalo, which hosted the 1962 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 1950 Curtis Cup Match, 1931 U.S. Women’s Amateur, and the 1912 U.S. Open.

The Buffalo area most recently hosted the 1985 U.S. Junior Amateur at Brookfield Country Club in Clarence.

“The Country Club of Buffalo has a proud history of hosting amateur golf championships, and we look forward to renewing that tradition while showcasing our outstanding golf course and club," wrote Peter Marlette, club president.

Donald Ross designed the layout in 1926.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!