Toronto Blue Jays tickets on sale Thursday for games at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tickets for the first Toronto Blue Jays "home" stand in Buffalo go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. for the general public.

Single game tickets are available on the Blue Jays website as well as StubHub.com for the Blue Jays' first three home series:

Miami Marlins: June 1-2

Houston Astros: June 4-6

New York Yankees: June 15-17

Fans will be divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Vaccinated sections will be at full capacity, while unvaccinated sections will space parties of two to four people six feet apart.

Toronto Blue Jays Sahlen Field will be divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated sections for Blue Jays baseball games. Vaccinated sections are highlighted with hash marks and run from behind home plate down the third base line and into the outfield. All other sections of the stadium will seat unvaccinated fans.

The Blue Jays are slated to play all their home games until the July 12 All-Star break. Tickets for games from June 24 to July 4 go on sale June 10.