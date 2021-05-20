Toronto Blue Jays sell out first eight games at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays tell 7 Eyewitness News that the team has sold out tickets for its first eight games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Those games include a two-game series against the Miami Marlins, a three-game series against the Houston Astros, and a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

Capacity for games at Sahlen Field stands at 35 percent, but the Blue Jays say, "there is a chance capacity could be increased, but nothing official."

New York State says any increase in capacity will have to come from the Blue Jays, not the state or any local health authorities.

The Blue Jays say the team is working with local health authorities on protocols and seating plans in order for as many fans to attend games in Buffalo as possible.

Tickets for the Blue Jays remaining games at Sahlen Field go on sale for Bisons season ticketholders on June 8 and to the general public on June 10.

The Blue Jays remaining games at Sahlen Field include 10 games in a row at home with a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles beginning June 24, a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners starting June 29, and a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays beginning July 2.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on the Blue Jays website.