TORONTO (WKBW) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray has won the American League Cy Young Award as the league's best pitcher.

Ray earned 29 out of 30 first place votes.

Ray had a record of 13-7 with a 2.84 earned run average and 240 strike outs, nearly leading the Blue Jays to the playoffs.

Ray pitched the first game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo this season, in a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins.