Toronto Blue Jays donate $25,000 to Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation as a thank you to Buffalo

Joshua Bessex/AP
Fans watch players warm up as a thank you message is displayed on the scoreboard before the baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Thank You Buffalo
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As a thank you to the City of Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that the team donated $25,000 to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

The Blue Jays played their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo from June 1 to July 21.

The Blue Jays were granted a travel exemption to play their home games at Rogers Centre in Toronto starting on July 30.

The Buffalo Bisons return to play their home games at Sahlen Field on August 10.

