Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, advances to first USGA event after winning qualifier

Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods, will get to play in his first-ever USGA event next month after winning his qualifier for the U.S. Junior Amateur — an event his father won three straight times.

Charlie, 15, shot a 1-under 71 Wednesday at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida, making him just one of four golfers in the field of 86 to advance on to the U.S. Junior Amateur, which will be held July 22-28 at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. It's there where Charlie will be among 264 golfers competing in two qualifying rounds of stroke play, in hopes of being one of 64 players to advance to the final round of match-play.

Charlie will be playing in the same tournament that his father won in 1991, 1992 and 1993, making him the only golfer in history to win the U.S. Junior three consecutive times. It marked the beginning of a dominant run for Woods, who then went on to also win the U.S. Amateur in 1994, 1995, and 1996.

According to The Associated Press, Charlie said after his round Wednesday that the USGA "means a lot" to him, adding that he wants "to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open."

