Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open as he receives emotional sendoff

APTOPIX British Open Golf
Peter Morrison/AP
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
APTOPIX British Open Golf
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 17:15:56-04

One of the world's greatest golfers may have played his last time at St. Andrews as a professional.

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the British Open on Friday.

As he made his way across the Swilcan Bridge, he took off his hat and waved it in the air as the crowd cheer roared, the Associated Press reported.

The Swilcan Bridge is probably one of the most iconic objects in the world of golf.

The AP pointed out that legendary golfers, who know this is the last stop in their professional career, have stopped on the bridge to pose.

But did Woods? No.

The 46-year-old kept walking, telling reporters during a press conference that he realized while walking across that bridge that "the next time it comes around here, I might not be around,” the news outlet reported.

Woods has put his body through a lot.

He's undergone multiple surgeries on both of his legs and his back, the AP reported.

But St. Andrews means something to Woods, professionally, having won the Open, his first, in 2000.

The AP reported that Woods said this wouldn’t be his last time at St. Andrew's, even mentioning 2030.

But only time will tell.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United