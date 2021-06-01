Tickets still available for first Toronto Blue Jays game in Buffalo tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first "home" game of the season at Sahlen Field tonight and tickets are still available!

The team previously announced it worked with local officials to safely increase overall seating capacity from 35% to 45%. For the increased capacity, 66% of seats are in fully vaccinated sections and 34% are in physically distanced pods.

The following guidance is in place for seating in fully vaccinated sections:

Fans are seated directly beside other parties with capacity in these sections at 100%.

Fans aged 16 and older must present a photo ID that matches their proof of receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination, received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game.

Fans under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a fully vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated seating section.

According to the Blue Jays, based on the latest CDC and NYS guidance fans will no longer be required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor seating bowl.

Face coverings are still required when indoors in the following situations:

Suites

Jays Shop

Elevators

Restrooms

Concourse

When fans cannot physically distance from others

The Blue Jays say fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.

You can find tickets for the game here from the Blue Jays, here on StubHub and here on SeatGeek.