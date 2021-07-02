Three Blue Jays voted into 2021 All-Star Game starting lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Of Toronto's five finalists in MLB All-Star voting, three of them have made it into the starting lineup. Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien will start at first base and second base for the American League, respectively. Teoscar Hernandez will start in the outfield as well.

Guerrero, Jr. has one of the best WARs in all of baseball. Earlier this season, he was leading the American League in nearly every batting category. He remains top five in all of baseball in hits, RBIs, home runs, and batting average. As of Thursday night, his historic OPS sits at 1.108 to lead the majors.

Semien has emerged as one of the best lead-off men in baseball in the absence of George Springer. After a down year in 2020 with Oakland, he's making the most of a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. Semien is top ten in doubles and leads all second basemen in home runs with 20.

Teoscar Hernandez will start for the American League among elite company. He'll join Aaron Judge and Mike Trout in the outfield. Thursday's selections mark the first time since 1994 that multiple Blue Jays were named All-Star game starters. The 2021 All-Star game will be played at Coors Field in Denver on July 13th.