The Buffalo Bisons team up with Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde to contribute to his 'Imagine for Youth Foundation'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - — Fans of both the Bisons and the Buffalo Bills lined up at Sahlen Field to purchase their very own signed baseball. The catch? No one knows which signature they've gotten until after the event.

Buffalo Bills Safety Micah Hyde teamed up with the Bisons to contribute to his "Imagine for Youth Foundation". The charity hosts events and donates funds that go towards benefiting disadvantaged, young athletes and scholars in several states- including New York, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa.

The annual "Mystery Ball" event attracted a long line of fans anxiously waiting to receive their ticket that would allow them to pick out a baseball.

Bob Bauza says he and his wife Cherin have taken part in the Mystery Ball event in years past.

"It goes to a good cause and you never know," he says. "You might actually get somebody that you know!"

Cherin Bauza says the event helps to add to an even better night while watching the Bisons play.

"You get to relax, you get to enjoy it. Have a couple hot dogs. You know, it's a good time."

The Bisons next play against Indianapolis Wednesday, August 30th at Sahlen Field at 1 p.m.