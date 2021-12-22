Texas A&M pulls out of bowl game due to COVID, injuries

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M is dropping out of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl set for New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 and other issues.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement.

In a news release, the university said the Aggies couldn't "safely" field a team because of the combination of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff, and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels.

According to ESPN, the No. 25 Aggies (8-4) were to play in the bowl game on Dec. 31. They were expected to travel to Jacksonville on Sunday.

The sports media outlet reported that Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie said five teams have reached out to replace the Aggies.

Doug Myers at KXXV first reported this story.