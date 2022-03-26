Watch
Syracuse University names Felisha Legette-Jack new women's basketball coach

Felisha Legette-Jack
Ron Schwane/AP
Buffalo head coach Felisha Legette-Jack cheers on her team against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference women's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Felisha Legette-Jack
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the program's fourth NCAA Tournament appearance during her tenure, UB is losing its head coach. Felisha Legette-Jack will return to her alma mater after ten seasons with the Bulls. Syracuse University announced the hire on Saturday.

Legette-Jack has the most wins in the history of UB Women's Basketball and led the Bulls to three MAC titles, including this past season. Legette-Jack is the first women's basketball player to have her number retired by Syracuse University. She received the honor from SU earlier this season.

She led the Bulls to a 343-279 record during her ten years as head coach. Buffalo alumna Kristen Sharkey will be the active head coach while UB searches for Legette-Jack's long term replacement.

