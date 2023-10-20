Super 7: Williamsville South's Hailey Heimback

BUFFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hailey Heimback is a sophomore who is known for her stops at the net, the starting goalie for Williamsville South.

"I blocked a lot of good shots by working hard at practice and wanting a better level of play," said Heimback.

Hailey is also a member of the band.

"I play the French horn. I'm in a concert band. The Jazz band and the marching band."

Between her musical talents and soccer skills, Hailey's biggest passion is her work within her church.

"I grew up in the church. I've always been spiritual."

Her faith took her on a mission trip this past summer to Costa Rica alongside 6 of her teammates.

"We went to a children's orphanage, which was the best time ever."

According to goalkeeper coach Tony Parisso, the experience is unlike anything he could give his players.

"I wanted them to realize that it's more about helping others than soccer. But we still played soccer," said Parisso.

The team that made it to sectionals last season has a goalie who's playing her best game and locked in on reaching the ultimate goal.

"Definitely, the state championship is all on our minds. We can get there with hard work and playing together."