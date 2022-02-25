Super 7: Williamsville North team manager David Bulan brings leadership and energy to bench

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville North varsity boys basketball roster lists David Bulan as a team manager. But David, or DJ, is so much more than that.

"He's the consummate positive energy guy," head coach Chuck Swierski said. "You can't replace him."

Bulan is a part of Williamsville North's life skills program and has been managing the varsity basketball team for four years. He's always dreamed of playing basketball, so this is the next best thing.

"My dad taught me the game when I was a little kid," Bulan said. "It's always been there."

And Bulan has always been there too. He's not your typical manager; he's out there playing and sweating right alongside the guys.

"He's like a swiss army knife," Swierski said. "Anything you ask him for he will do it to his absolute best ability every single time you ask him."

When a kid is sick, Bulan fills in. When a guy has another commitment, Bulan fills in. When a guy needs a break, Bulan fills in.

He's dedicated to the sport he loves.

"It's always been my dream to be a leader because I dream to be a coach one day," he said.

"Just today he was talking about who got traded and his favorite teams," seniors Noah Pohrte and Brendan Morse said. "He loves the sport. You can tell."

Bulan's passion for the game of basketball is so evident and it's why the coaches wanted to do something special on Senior Night last season.

They gave him a jersey and they put him in the game, and to no one's surprise, Bulan took full advantage. He hit a three-pointer and the crowd went wild.

"It was awesome hitting a three," Bulan recalled. "I cried afterward because it was my moment."

A moment that perfectly sums up Bulan's work ethic. He's made his mark on the Williamsville North program.

"As long as I'm here, he's here. As long as he wants to say 'yea I coach I want to come back', there's a spot right next to me," Swierski said. "He's my guy."

The Williamsville North boys team will begin their playoff run on Friday in Orchard Park.