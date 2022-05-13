Super 7: Track captain Kayla Hall setting the bar at Mount St. Mary's

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Mount St. Mary's Kayla Hall, running is a year-round sport.

"My summer's filled with hard work," Hall said. "I train six days a week. One day I do an endurance day, a speed day, and I'm in the weight room twice a week."

But that year-round effort has made Hall into the runner she is today. She's a senior captain for the Thunder who's broken multiple league and school records.

"I just work hard and show the underclassmen that if they work hard, they can get to the same places I've been going," she said.

"She loves everything about track & field," coach Anna Bargnesi added. "That then rubs off on not just the underclassmen, but everyone else on the team which is great to see her joy spread."

Hall's career began at 8-years-old when her parents got her into AAU running. She went on to compete in the Junior Olympics at North Carolina A&T and it was there, that everything changed.

"I just knew from that day that I wanted to run professionally," she recalled.

Which is why day after day, Hall gives it her all. She has a top ten state ranking to her name and after being the only athlete to win three individual titles at last year's Monsignor Martin championships, is poised to do it once again.

"I'm still looking forward to keep breaking more records," said Hall.

Hall still has a lot of career goals and she'll get some help accomplishing those at the next level. She's going to Grand Valley State University, a Division-II track & field powerhouse in Western Michigan.

"I'm just so excited to have good coaches to help me improve because that's my goal, to improve," she said. "At Grand Valley, they're gonna give me the opportunity be a great runner."