Super 7: Sweet Home's Lauren Hubert becomes asset and leader for Panthers program

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — As a natural born leader and asset to the Sweet Home volleyball program, it's no surprise Lauren Hubert has been a varsity starter since the 7th grade.

"It was awesome playing with older players and stuff," Hubert said. "They taught me great things."

The biggest among them: leadership. Hubert's been around the program longer than the majority of her teammates so the knowledge she brings to the court is unmatched.

"She's seen some of the toughest competition," head coach Breean Martin said. "She's been in a lot of tight matches, she's super smart on the court and she really just gets the job done no matter what I ask her to do."

A player since the age of six, volleyball is a big part of her family with she and her three sisters sharing a love for the sport. Her passion shines through and coach Martin has taken notice.

"To watch her explode into this incredible athlete, has been such a joy," Martin said.

It's taken a lot of dedication. Hubert plays for the Panthers in the fall and with the Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club from December until June. The extra offseason work is paying off.

"It's definitely improved my skill level," she said "It's helped me become a versatile player with setting and digging and hitting."

This season Hubert put up double digits in kills and digs every match and often had more than 10 assists. It helped lead the Panthers to their second straight undefeated regular season.

"To do it consecutively, is absolutely incredible," Martin said.

"It's a really special thing to be with these girls on the court and accomplish such a thing," added Hubert.

The Panthers wound up falling in the Section VI Class A final, but Hubert will be back as a senior in the fall of 2022, ready to lead the Panthers to another great season.