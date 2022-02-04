Super 7: Sweet Home's Angela Carter excelling as a New York State ranked high jumper and cheer captain

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Strong. Committed. Dedicated.

Those are just a few words to describe Sweet Home senior Angela Carter.

"I've coached overall for 20 years," Sweet Home cheer coach Amanda Glenn said. "Angela is by far the most hardworking athlete I've ever coached."

It's hard to believe the Panthers' captain only started cheering two years ago. She knew nothing about the sport, but has grown to appreciate and respect it.

"It's a lot of work," Carter said. "We have to practice with each other, trust each other, a lot of people get hurt and you have to push through that. There's a lot that goes on."

Competitive cheer requires dedication, but Carter takes dedication to a whole new level. She not just cheers at basketball games and in weekend competitions, she's also a high jumper and multi-sport winter athlete.

"If you let the stress get to you, it can be a lot. But if you just come up with a schedule and a plan of how to manage it, it can be manageable," Carter said. "I can be there for my team and be there for myself for track and get the work in for both and still get the best outcome."

And her outcome has been really impressive. In fact, with a personal high-jump record of 5'6", Carter is considered one of the best. She has a number one ranking in New York and at one point, a number two ranking nationally.

"Just to watch her continue to meet each mark and just keep going, the whole coaching staff just rallies around her," indoor track coach Lari MacPeek said. "It's just wonderful to see."