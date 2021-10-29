Super 7: Sacred Heart's Cidnee Frymire takes on "coaching" role after injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every coach hopes to have an athlete like Cidnee Frymire.

She's a player who brings that physical and mental toughness, all while setting an example when things don't go your way.

"I want to show them how to overcome obstacles that come your way even if it's not the best scenario," the Sacred Heart senior soccer player said.

Practices are a little different these days for the Sharks' co-captain. Her high school career came to an end in the team's first game of the season after tearing her left ACL. It's her latest medical setback, missing her sophomore season with a right ACL tear and having her junior season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been difficult, but I've had a lot of help around me to be there to support me in what I wanted to do," Frymire said. "I wanna be the best role model as possible. So it's obviously important for captains to be there no matter what happens."

It's why Frymire shows up to her team's practice day after day. Outside of her physical therapy appointments she can be seen on the field, embodying what it means to be a co-captain and leader

"It's great to have somebody of her caliber, her ability, to be a pseudo-coach on the bench," Sacred Heart coach John Dobos said. "All to give support and to give direction as well as the coaches do."

For the next nine months, Frymire will continue to work on gaining the strength back in her left knee. Her senior season may have been taken away, but the timing of this injury actually has a silver lining.

"By the time I'm recovered and everything is done with physical therapy, I should be ready to go to start training for college and getting that shift over," she explained.

Frymire plans to play at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.