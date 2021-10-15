Super 7: Rosie Dinunzio leading by example and helping Clarence to 12th undefeated season

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 121-0 record.

It's pretty incredible what the Clarence girls golf team has been able to do, undefeated since the program's inception in 2010. This year's squad outscored their opponents by 679 strokes.

"We really just love the game and we don't think too much about winning," junior Rosie Dinunzio said. "We'd rather just have fun."

Dinunzio is a junior for Clarence who began golfing competitively when she was nine-years-old. She's been in love with the sport ever since.

"I remember winning my first tournament and I was like wow, I love to win and compete," she said. "I really found a love for it."

Dinunzio's coming off a season in which she led her team and Section VI in average score with a 38.09. Spending off-seasons practicing and playing in various tournaments has helped in more ways than one.

"That is experience you can't replace," head coach Kori Grasha said. "The knowledge Rosie has of all the different courses, it's valuable."

Because spreading knowledge is what Dinunzio loves to do. She'll do anything to help her team succeed.

"I try to be a leader for everyone, be a good role model, especially for the younger girls," she said. "I love getting to know everyone, especially when we have new members."

Dinunzio's success on the golf course is just beginning as she hopes to play in college. But with another year of high school golf to look forward to, she's also hoping to spread awareness for just how special her team and the sport of girls golf, really is.

"Not many people think how competitive a sport like girls golf is," she said. "We don't get the credit we deserve sometimes, but I think we use it as motivation."

The Clarence girls golf team will continue its season this Spring when the Red Devils compete in the Section VI qualifier and most likely, another NYSPHSAA Tournament.