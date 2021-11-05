Super 7: Paying forward the love of the game

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anytime you watch Jordan Hummel on a volleyball court, you can instantly see her love for the game. It doesn't matter if she's playing or coaching.

"I always knew I'd be involved in it one way or another," Hummel said. "But definitely when I was 11 or 12, I knew I wanted to be a part of something bigger."

Before she reached that age, her mother was a Division I volleyball coach. Cathy Hummel's longest stint was at Canisius College; she grew up around the game. Nowadays, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

"Those players of coaches who it's like, obviously they've been around the game for a really long time," Niagara Frontier Volleyball youth program coordinator Donald Gleason said. "They understand it a lot better than kids their age."

So she shows younger kids the ropes. She leads the Lancers on the floor. And while she's excited for the next level, she knows what she has both at St. Mary's and at Niagara Frontier Volleyball is special.

"Whether it's a good point or a bad point, being with your teammates is what it's all about," Hummel said. "I wouldn't trade what I've got at N.F.V.B. or St. Mary's for anything."

Next season, she'll be playing at the same level she grew up watching her mom coach. Hummel is committed to play libero at Davidson College.