Super 7: North Tonawanda's Hannah McCarley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hannah McCarley is the first girl captain for North Tonawanda's wrestling team.

"I got voted as a captain this year, and it made me really happy because I put in so much work."

Wrestling is a year-long deal, and the Junior is constantly training and traveling for tournaments.

However, this year she gets to do it all with her twin sister, Brenna.

"My sister wrestles, and she wouldn't let me wrestle for a little while," said Brenna. "Then I came up here one day before sign-ups, and the coach said I should wrestle."

Hannah admits she enjoyed having her own hobby, but her outlook has since changed.

"It was my thing, and she did softball, so I wanted to have my own thing. She saw me practicing and came to every match, and she started to like it as much as I did," said Hannah.

It's become two sisters sharing the love for one sport.

"We just support each other. I'm always cheering her on," said Brenna.

Hannah checked off Nationals and would like to reach one more goal before her time at North Tonawanda comes to an end.

"A goal I want to reach is making boys' sectionals," said Hannah.

Both the McCarley sisters hope to attend the same college and follow their passion for wrestling together.

