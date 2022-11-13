Super 7: Nichols' Molly DiGiulio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nichols girl's field hockey team went undefeated in (17-0) NYS and was crowned the CISAA Champions.

"This is the best team I've coached here at Nichols school," said head coach Beth Stone. "Very young but very energetic."

Molly DiGiulio, who tallied 18 goals and 31 assists on the season, is a big piece to the team's success.

"Last year, we fell a goal short, so it kind of stung a little bit," said DiGiulio" This year, we're excited to win it all."

The sophomore is a three-sport athlete. When Molly is playing field hockey, it becomes a family affair.

"My cousin Ella Murphy and also our friend Kirsten Smith."

The trio has been together since the first-ever ice hockey team emerged. They stay in sync when not on the field or ice.

"The whole field hockey team does choir, so it's fun to have us all in there and do choir."

A tight knight group who still have two years to grow together.

"A nice future going forward. They're very fun to coach," said coach Stone.

According to Molly, Nichol's field hockey will continue where it left off.

"We already did this, but definitely win the CISAA championship again next year."

