Super 7: Nichols Jakye Rainey

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nichols basketball hired Matt Bradshaw to take over the program, and the new coach came with some star power that turned into the Viking's leading scorer in 2021.

After one season, Jalen Duff decided to return to his former school, and Nichols had to work to find a new point guard.

"It was a great move for him, but he had to move on from that," said Bradshaw. "Jakye kind of picked up that role."

Jakye Rainey took over the Vikings offense and set the tone for this year's team. He recently reached his 1,000 career point as a junior.

"Last year, I put up some big numbers. I knew this year I was going to get it," said Jakye Rainey.

One of his highlights comes from a 51-point game he achieved in a double overtime win against Canisius.

"The atmosphere was crazy. I had a little fan section for my people."

Jakye supporters always have a large spot at his games, with nine brothers and sisters cheering him on. He credits his older brother Rudy with introducing him to his true passion.

"I remember going outside to the window to the house and seeing him work out in the backyard."

The inspired work ethic passed on to Jakye is the same one this team hopes leads them to a championship.