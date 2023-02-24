Super 7: Niagara Wheatfield's Shawn Watson

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shawn Watson, a once timid 8th grader, took the court with Niagara Wheatfield's varsity team for the first time.

"It was definitely a struggle," said Watson."The game is a lot faster when you're playing with 18 year olds."

Ironically, Shawn making the jump to Varsity wasn't planned.

"I had two kids already sick, and a third starter that went home sick," said coach Erik O'Bryan.

It didn't take long to see the potential that was brewing within the young player.

"It's helped me learn the game so much," said Watson. "I have so much experience in big atmospheres."

The biggest atmosphere of Shawn's career came last season when Wheatfield won its first-ever Division title.

"It was remarkable," said O'Bryan. "Every time you think about it."

The Falcons are trying to repeat history after losing the majority of its starters. The duo that's been emerging on the team might be the answer.

"Our chemistry is definitely connecting," said senior point guard Xander Fletcher. "We played basketball for four years and football for 3."

Shawn has another year to create the perfect ending where it all started.