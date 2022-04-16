Super 7: Lockport senior Bella Pfohl making saves on and off the field

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bella Pfohl sees it all on the lacrosse field. She's among the best girls' lacrosse goalies in Section VI, directs traffic between the whistles, and is a leader in the locker room.

"Even from attack to midfield, or on defense, I'm always saying to mark up or drop back," Pfohl said. "Just kind of like a quarterback on the team, if you will."

Bella is also a member of the Lions' soccer and track & field teams. Being part of a team and the communication that comes with it is nothing new to her. And it helps her outside the lines as a volunteer for Tri-Community Ambulance.

"I've always wanted to do something in the medical field, so I think it's a good entry point," Pfohl said. "You have to make sure you know where everyone is, because each person has a job."

In addition to a sport in every season and volunteering with Tri-Community Ambulance, Bella also volunteers as a peer mentor. Plus, she's on track to be Lockport's valedictorian.

"For a 17 year old, I don't know how she does it. I admire her work ethic," girls' lacrosse head coach Andrew Godfrey said. "She's going to be that type of person for the rest of her life."

Bella will continue her pursuit of a career in the medical field at Daemen in the fall. She'll also be a part of the Wildcats' inaugural women's lacrosse season next spring.