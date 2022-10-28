Super 7: Lancaster's April Jakubowski

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — April Jakubowski is the engineer of Lancaster's offense.

"We call April our quarterback," said coach Becky Edwards. "She's our Josh Allen of the team. She's our setter, so she runs our offense."

Much like No. 17, Jakubowski is setting school records, including reaching 1,000 assists in her junior year.

"It's definitely my proudest stats," said April. "I know I've been waiting to get it since the beginning of the season."

Volleyball wasn't April's first choice, as she dedicated the first half of her life to being a competitive cheerleader.

Ironically, it was her cousin that introduced her to the sport of Volleyball.

"We always just passed the ball around in her backyard, and I kind of felt like it was a good sport to try out."

April, who sees her cousin on the opposite side of the net each season, continues on her upward trend, taking her team to the semi-finals two years in a row.

"Last season, we got pretty far. We didn't do as well as we did this year."

This year's team wrapped up a perfect 15-0 regular season, the first time since 2003.

